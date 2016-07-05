NYC summer music festival performers share favorite songs for cookouts

Here are the best cookout jams for Ross Godfrey, Tokimonsta, more.

What are the perfect cookout jams?

amNewYork called around to artists performing at summer festivals in the New York area to find out what they jam to during cookout season.

Skye & Ross’ Ross Godfrey (performing at Afropunk): “The last BBQ I had was a pretty mellow affair and we listened to ‘Journey in Satchidananda’ by Alice Coltrane and ‘Harvest Time’ by Pharoah Sanders. I love that weird spaced-out hippy jazz sound.

Car Seat Headrest (performing at 4Knots Music Festival): “‘Alu Jon Jonki Jon’ by Fela Kuti, because it sounds like summer, and it lasts long enough to get your hot dogs cooked.”

Tokimonsta (performing at Panorama): “Marvin Gaye’s ‘Got To Give It Up.’ This song is one of the most emblematic summer songs I know. I think it defines what a warm day should sound like.”

Flux Pavilion (performing at Electric Zoo): “Favorite cookout jam is probably some Bonobo. [The album] ‘Animal Magic’ always puts me in the best mood.”

FatherDude (performing at Electric Zoo): “Easily ‘I Found Lovin’ by Fatback Band. It’s a throwback with the type of undeniable celebratory, positive vibes that are earned by New Yorkers after making it out of another winter.”

Music Festivals in the NYC area

4Knots Music Festival is July 9, 1-8 p.m., at South Street Seaport, FREE, microapp.villagevoice.com/4knots/2016

Panorama is July 22-24 a Randall’s Island Park, tickets starting at $125; panorama.nyc

Afropunk Brooklyn is Aug. 27 and 28 at Commodore Barry Park, Fort Greene, tickets starting at $65, afropunkfest.com

Electric Zoo is Sept. 2-4 at Randall’s Island Park, tickets starting at $79.99, electriczoofestival.com