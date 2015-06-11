Summer Theater Preview: What’s on stage this season

Now that the Tony Awards are finally over and done with, let’s take a look at some shows worth checking out over the summer. Although it is traditionally a slow time for the theater, this summer does offer an interesting variety of shows, including free Shakespeare, a foreign-language drama, magic acts, Jake Gyllenhaal singing and the Broadway transfer of a downtown megahit.

Shakespeare in the Park

The Public Theater’s valuable and vital tradition of presenting free Shakespeare at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park carries on with productions of the spiritual drama “The Tempest” (led by Sam Waterston as the sorcerer Prospero) followed by the whimsical romance “Cymbeline” (with Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater). Through Aug. 23, publictheater.org

Lincoln Center Festival

This prestigious festival imports theater, music and dance selections from all over the world. This year’s varied lineup includes a full-orchestra tribute to Danny Elfman’s music in the films of Tim Burton, a marathon of Shakespeare’s history plays by Ireland’s Druid Theatre Company, a French-language production of the outrageous 1896 political comedy “Ubu Roi,” a Russian-language production of Strindberg’s “Miss Julie” and an adaptation of the novel “Kafka on the Shore.” Through Aug. 2, lincolncenterfestival.org

Encores Off-Center

This successful spinoff of City Center’s much beloved Encores! series, which focuses on smaller-scale Off-Broadway musicals, will present William Finn’s “A New Brain” (with Jonathan Groff) and Andrew Lippa’s “The Wild Party” (with Sutton Foster), plus a concert version of “Little Shop of Horrors” with Jake Gyllenhaal and Ellen Greene (the original Audrey). Through July 18, nycitycenter.org

“Hamilton”

After receiving ecstatic reviews during its Off-Broadway run at the Public Theater (not to mention numerous celebrity visitors in the audience), Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical about the life and times of founding father Alexander Hamilton will move to Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre (former home of his breakout musical “In the Heights”). Performances begin July 13, hamiltonbroadway.com

Penn & Teller on Broadway

The famed magic/comedy duo (who have been together for 40-plus years) returns to Broadway after an absence of almost 25 years. They will present highlights of their Las Vegas show plus some classic bits. After this limited run, Penn & Teller head straight back to Vegas. Through Aug. 16, pennandtelleronbroadway.com

“Doctor Faustus”

Chris Noth (“Sex and the City,” “The Good Wife”) plays the title character in Christopher Marlowe’s rarely-seen Elizabethan drama about an overly ambitious man who makes an unholy bargain with the devil (portrayed by Zach Grenier, who is also from “The Good Wife”). Through July 12, classicstage.org

“Shows for Days”

Broadway diva Patti LuPone will play a community theater diva in this new play by Douglas Carter Beane (“The Nance,” “Xanadu”), where he looks back on his own introduction to the theater world at the age of 14 in Pennsylvania. Through Aug. 23, lct.org