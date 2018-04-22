Sitting down to soak in a Broadway show is a classic New York City experience.

But how many people know the vital role a house manager plays in making that happen? Or how a singer/dancer must be ready to jump into a number of parts at any given performance?

A new television series, “A Day’s Work,” premieres Monday at 9 p.m. and offers viewers a chance to learn about the jobs and people behind the city’s creative industries.

The show, airing on the NYCLife television channel, is the latest effort from the city to produce original, innovative programming on its flagship station.

“[People] see the final product but they don’t see the hundreds of people working behind the scenes,” said Julie Menin, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. “We really think this show will give a window into that and also help people learn about the various creative jobs and career paths out there.”

The first episode features three people involved in the daily production of “The Lion King” at the Minskoff Theater: house manager Paul Perez, makeup artist Brenda O’Brien and actor Kenny Ingram.

“Who else has a view like this at work?” marvels Perez, as he gazes out on Times Square in the show’s premiere. “People save up all their money to come here and I get to just sit in the middle of it every day. It’s nuts.”

Perez is serious about making guests and staff feel safe and welcome — he checks the temperature inside the theater and assists confused ticket holders find their way.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ingram’s enthusiasm for his job, which can involve multiple roles a day, is infectious.

“I wanted to be part of this program for others to see how things are done in the life of a New Yorker living their ultimate dream as an actor,” he told amNewYork in an email.

Upcoming subjects include people who work in the world of dance, publishing and music.

Menin said viewers and critics alike have shown support for many of the channel’s shows including “Her Big Idea,” which shines a light on female entrepreneurs, and “Bare Feet,” which explores the cultural history of dance in difference communities.

“Her Big Idea” has even beat MSNBC in Monday evening ratings, according to Menin.

A recently launched public awareness campaign for the station features stars such as Tracee Ellis Ross and designer Zac Posen listing their favorite things about New York City in 25 words — a nod to the NYCLife’s spot as Channel 25.

“People have probably watched a show on NYCLife and not realized it’s a city-owned station,” Menin said. “We have so much great content on there.”