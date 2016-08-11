Obama drops summer playlists on Twitter

If you want to jam out like a president, try turning up one of these tunes.

He’s done it again.

President Barack Obama released his daytime and evening playlists for the summer.

“Been waiting to drop this: summer playlist, the encore. What’s everybody listening to?” Obama tweeted on Thursday with two photos of his 2016 playlists.

Similar to his 2015 Spotify lineup, Obama’s taste in music varies, including hip-hop, rap and pop. He even dabbles in some classics, like the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations” and relaxing tunes, like Sara Bareilles’ “Many the Miles.”

Obama’s daytime playlist:

“LoveHate Thing,” Wale

“Smooth Sailin’,” Leon Bridges

“Elevator Operator,” Courtney Barnett

“Home,” Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

“Many the Miles,” Sara Bareilles

“Tightrope” Janelle Monae

“Classic Man,” Jidenna

“So Ambitious,” Jay Z, featuring Pharrell

“Me Gustas Tu,” Manu Chao

“Forever Begins,” Common

“The Man,” Aloe Blacc

“As We Enter,” Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

“Sinnerman,” Nina Simone

“U Got the Look,” Prince

“Rock Steady,” Aretha Franklin

“Good Vibrations,” Beach Boys

“Don’t Owe You A Thang,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Man Like That,” Gin Wigmore

“II B.S.,” (edited) Charles Mingus

Evening playlist:

“If I Have My Way,” Chrisette Michele

“Espera,” Esperanza Spalding

“Tell It Like It Is,” Aaron Neville

“Alright,” Ledisi

“Trapped By A Thing Called Love,” Denise Lasalle

“Lady,” D’Angelo

“So Very Hard to Go,” Tower of Power

“Midnight Sun,” Carmen McRae

“Cucurrucucu Paloma,” Caetano Veloso

“Green Aphrodisiac,” Corinne Bailey Rae

“I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need,” Mary J Blige and Method Man

“Lover Man,” Billie Holiday

“Criminal,” Fiona Apple

“Acid Rain,” Chance the Rapper

“My Funny Valentine,” Miles Davis

“Do You Feel Me,” Anthony Hamilton

“I Get Lonely,” Janet Jackson

“Lean In,” Lizz Wright

“All Day Music,” War

“Say Yes,” Floetry