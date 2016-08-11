‘Ocean’s Eight’ adds Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, more to all-female cast

The upcoming “Ocean’s Eight” cast just got a lot more badass. But a mystery remains — who will fill the remaining blank space?

Rihanna, Helena Bonham-Carter and Anne Hathaway are among the new wave of all-stars to join the all-woman cast of the comedy-heist film and “Ocean’s Eleven” spinoff. Warner Bros. announced the additions Thursday, which also include Mindy Kaling and rapper Awkwafina (aka Nora Lum).

The actresses join previously-announced headliners Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

As hard as it may be to fathom yet another big name in an already huge cast, there is one more role to fill. Could it be another A-list veteran, a la Angelina Jolie? What about Amy Schumer to bring some extra LOLs? Kerry Washington could put to good use the scheming ways she’s learned from the “Scandal” set … And Elizabeth Banks is another name swirling around the rumor mill.

Filming is set to begin in New York City in October, according to Deadline, so the answer can’t be too far away. Bonham-Carter previously told Entertainment Weekly (before she was cast) that the script is “great for women. Just hilarious.”

The film’s been Written by Olivia Milch and “The Hunger Games’” Gary Ross, who will direct the movie.