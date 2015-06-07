‘Odd Mom Out’ creator, star Jill Kargman pokes fun at Upper East Side mothers in new Bravo series

“Momzillas'” writer Jill Kargman is at it again, this time taking on mom’s living on the Upper East Side in …

“Momzillas'” writer Jill Kargman is at it again, this time taking on mom’s living on the Upper East Side in her new TV series “Odd Mom Out.”

The scripted show, which premieres Monday night on Bravo, is a synthesis of two of her books: “Momzillas” and “Sometimes I Feel Like a Nut: Essays and Observations.”

“Odd Mom Out,” which Kargman stars in and executive produces, chronicles the tales of an UES mother who attempts to fit into the wealthy family that she’s married into, which is a full-time job of its own.

The show’s premise depicts the stereotypically extravagant lifestyles of Upper East Siders, a topic Kargman knows well considering she’s a native of the neighborhood.

The first three episodes revolve around conflicts main character Jill Weber finds herself in trying to keep up with her family members, husband Andy (Andy Buckley), sister-in-law Brooke (Abby Elliot), brother-in-law Lex (Sean Kleier), and mother-in-law Candace (Joanna Cassidy).

amNewYork spoke with Kargman about the project.

What was challenging about transforming your ideas into a scripted half-hour comedy series?

I didn’t have any challenge. It was way harder for me to write the books. This time I had a writer’s room. We were always laughing. We’re sitting around a table with chocolate bars and sodas laughing hysterically; I knew instantly when things were funny.

What was the process of deciding on cast members like?

Brooke was the major role. We wanted range, and Abby Elliot gave it its space. She is a comic genius. I flew to L.A. to meet her. I knew she had to be our girl. Same with Andy Buckley. We did a round of auditions. We narrowed it down to one person in New York. Then he became available. They put me on a plane, I had breakfast with him, and I got in the car back to the airport and said, “I’ve met my TV husband.”

Does the research for the plot come from your personal story or other sources?

It’s my life. I live on the Upper East Side in DURITO: Down Under Roosevelt Island Tram Overpass. I have one foot in and one foot out, but I married into this dynastic family that I don’t really mesh with because I’m Jewish, quirkier and have tattoos.

What are you most looking forward to as the series unfolds?

I’m really excited for everyone to get some laughs. I’m not trying to make a social commentary on the neighborhood. I want anyone who is tired at the end of the day to have a glass of wine, put their feet up and giggle at our show. Because I think it’s funny.

On TV: “Odd Mom Out” premieres tonight at 10 on Bravo.