Olivia Wilde to make Broadway debut with ‘1984’ production

Big Brother will be watching Broadway — and Olivia Wilde.

The “Vinyl” and “House” star will be making her Broadway debut in the Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan-directed adaptation of the George Orwell dystopian classic, “1984.”

Wilde has been cast as Julia, the lead female character, according to a news release. She’s set to be joined by Tom Sturridge (Winston Smith) and Reed Birney (O’Brien) to lead the cast. The “1984” stage adaptation debuted in London in 2013 to rave reviews.

The actress took to Twitter on Monday to share her excitement for the role.

“Deeply honored, and beyond excited to help tell this terrifyingly relevant story on Broadway this summer. Come check it out! #1984play,” Wilde tweeted.

Orwell’s novel has recently returned to the public eye, with sales climbing on Amazon in January, becoming one of the month’s bestsellers.

“1984” will run on a limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre, with previews beginning on May 18. Opening night is set for June 22. For more information, visit revisedtruth.com.