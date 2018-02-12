How to watch, live stream the Olympics

Everyone is an athlete when it comes time for the Winter Olympics — everyone can pretend to be one when they watch the games via livestream, at least.

Stretching nearly an entire month, the games take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and kicked off with an opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9. But, really, that’s not even the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Olympics coverage. All of the action — including curling, figure skating, ski jumping and snowboarding — will be available to watch via phone, computer or tablet, so fans don’t have to be tied down to the TV.

A comprehensive schedule of events, scheduled through Sunday, Feb. 25, can be found at olympic.org.

Fans looking to watch it all or just hoping to catch whatever catches their interest, like the competitive ski jumping medal ceremony, can follow along with these livestream options:

For desktop viewing: NBCOlympics.com

Making it super easy for Olympics fans, official streams of each sport will be available at NBCOlympics.com/live-stream-schedule. The page is organized by time of scheduled viewing and even provides fun facts — like the fact that USA’s brother-and-sister duo Matt and Becca Hamilton made their Olympic debut during the curling competition. Set up desktop reminders now for can’t-miss events.

For mobile viewing: NBC Sports app

The same app Super Bowl fans had their heads buried in earlier this month will serve as the mobile viewer’s go-to during the games. The NBC Sports App will also have a library of live and on-demand videos. You’ll have to provide a valid cable provider login to access full content.

For the binge-watcher: YouTube, Hulu

Those who don’t have a valid cable provider login but still want to follow along can opt to stream the games via YouTube or Hulu. Both will have the games available to view on all platforms — mobile, tablet, desktop and television — for flat fees of $35 and $39.99, respectively. Viewers who have not previously registered for Hulu’s live TV service can get the first week of the Olympics free.