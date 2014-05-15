‘On the Twentieth Century’ with Chenoweth a go

Following years of scattered rumors, the Roundabout finally confirmed on Tuesday that it will produce a Broadway revival of the musical comedy “On the Twentieth Century” starring Kristin Chenoweth. She will be joined by Peter Gallagher, who was a smashing Sky Masterson in “Guys and Dolls” two decades ago. It will be done at the Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre (currently home to “Violet”). To make way for the production, the Roundabout’s previously announced revival of the farce “Noises Off” has been pushed back to fall 2015.

NBC to do ‘The Music Man’ after ‘Peter Pan’

NBC exec Robert Greenblatt announced at the network’s upfront presentation that “The Music Man” will be the third musical to be produced by NBC as a live broadcast, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “The Music Man” would follow “The Sound of Music,” which was a ratings smash back in December, and “Peter Pan,” which will be broadcast later this year.

Eric Idle’s ‘Not the Messiah’ to receive New York premiere

“Not the Messiah (He’s a Very Naughty Boy),” a comic oratio written by Eric Idle and based on the Monty Python film “Life of Brian,” will receive its New York premiere at Carnegie Hall in December. Presented by the Collegiate Chorale, the cast will include Lauren Worsham (Tony nominee for “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”), Victoria Clark and Marc Kudisch.

‘Parade’ to receive concert production at Lincoln Center

Manhattan Concert Productions, which has staged large-scale concert revivals of “Ragtime” and “Titanic” at Avery Fisher Hall over the past two years, has selected another 1990s musical for 2015: Jason Robert Brown’s “Parade,” which had its world premiere at Lincoln Center in 1999. Brown himself will conduct the concert.

‘Our Town’ to be done at Green-Wood Cemetery

Thornton Wilder’s classic drama “Our Town,” the last act of which takes place in a cemetery, will be performed outdoors at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn for three weeks in June. The production will have an urban Brooklyn look and incorporate the location’s trees, pathways and monuments.

‘Gentleman’s Guide’ shoots forward at box office

As a reminder of the economic impact of Tony nominations, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” which received the most nominations of any new productions, shot up to 97.4% capacity last week. Over the winter, it was selling generally at about 75% capacity.

Spotted ?

Woody Allen at “Buyer & Cellar” ? Bryan Cranston, Jane Fonda and Dee Snider at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” ? New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman at “Satchmo at the Waldorf” ? George Takei at “Here Lies Love” ? Rosie O’Donnell at “Rocky.”