amBroadway | ‘Operation Mincemeat’ sends off original cast, ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ coming to Broadway and more

The original cast of “Operation Mincemeat” took their final bows on Sunday.

Broadway went dark Sunday night and Monday as a massive blizzard prompted Mayor Mamdani to declare a citywide travel ban, forcing theaters to cancel performances.

For most shows, it merely meant refunds. For “Operation Mincemeat,” it meant losing a milestone: the final evening performance of its original British cast. Instead of a Sunday night farewell, the Sunday matinee became the cast’s last in-person bow.

Not content to let the moment dissolve into snowfall, the company regrouped at the Laurie Beechman Theatre and livestreamed a concert performance of the full score from the cabaret venue via Instagram. Snowbound fans tuned in as David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts, Tony Award winner Jak Malone and Claire-Marie Hall delivered a digital encore in lieu of a curtain call.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 24, an all-American cast takes over the British import, led by Tony nominee Julia Knitel (“Dead Outlaw”) alongside Jeff Kready, Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson.

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell to bring Jamie Lloyd’s ‘Much Ado’ to Broadway

Another Jamie Lloyd production is crossing the Atlantic.

Lloyd will bring his West End staging of “Much Ado About Nothing” to Broadway this fall for a limited 10-week engagement, starring Tom Hiddleston (who previously appeared in Lloyd’s production of “Betrayal”) as Benedick and Hayley Atwell (who will make her Broadway debut) as Beatrice. The production reimagines Shakespeare’s romantic comedy as a high-energy, music-infused celebration.

The Broadway bow continues Lloyd’s string of high-profile New York engagements. His sleek revival of “Sunset Boulevard” became one of last season’s defining hits. His recent revival of “Waiting for Godot” became an unlikely event by reuniting the “Bill & Ted” duo Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. His recent London revival of “Evita” starring Rachel Zegler is also expected to transfer next season.

Melissa Barrera to make Broadway debut in ‘Titanique’

Broadway’s campiest voyage just added a new Rose.

Melissa Barrera will make her Broadway debut as Rose (the role originated onscreen by Kate Winslet) in the Broadway premiere of “Titanique,” the Céline Dion-powered send-up of the 1997 blockbuster film “Titanic,” beginning March 26 at the St. James Theatre for a 16-week limited run.

Barrera, who broke out in the film adaptation of “In the Heights,” has since built a wide-ranging screen resume. She also generated controversy for social media posts criticizing Israel’s military actions in Gaza, after which she was dropped from the ‘Scream’ franchise.”

The cast also includes co-creators Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack, respectively; four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons as Ruth; Deborah Cox as Molly Brown; and Frankie Grande as Victor Garber.

Met announces slimmer 2026–27 Season

The Metropolitan Opera has unveiled its 2026–27 season, featuring five new productions, 12 revivals and 193 performances, along with a gala celebrating 60 years at Lincoln Center.

At 17 total productions, the new season is slightly smaller than the Met’s current season and remains scaled back compared to the years before the pandemic — a sign of the company’s continued effort to stabilize its finances while maintaining artistic scope.

The season will include new productions of Verdi’s “Macbeth,” Janáček’s “Jenufa,” and Puccini’s “La Fanciulla del West,” as well as the world premiere of “Lincoln in the Bardo” and the Met premiere of “Silent Night.” Revivals will include staples such as “La Bohème,” “Tosca,” “Otello,” and “Aida” alongside works like “Maria Stuarda,” “Manon,” “Medea” and “Samson et Dalila.”