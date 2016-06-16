Oprah’s cookbook to be released on Jan. 3, 2017

“Food, Health and Happiness: ‘On Point’ Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life” is Oprah’s first cookbook.

The bad news is you won’t be getting “The Life You Want” anytime soon.

Oprah has apparently shelved plans for her memoir indefinitely.

The good news is you’ll be able to comfort eat your way to success with her cookbook instead!

Flatiron Books told The Associated Press yesterday that the media mogul’s forthcoming cookbook, “Food, Health and Happiness: ‘On Point’ Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life,” will go on sale Jan. 3 next year.

“In the past several months on Weight Watchers, I have worked with wonderful chefs to make healthier versions of my favorite meals,” the 62-year-old said in a statement. “When people come to my house for lunch or dinner, the number one thing they ask is, ‘How is this so delicious and still healthy?’ So I decided to answer that question with recipes everyone can enjoy.”

This will be Oprah’s first cookbook. She previously wrote the introduction to “The Oprah Magazine Cookbook” in 2008, and her favorite meals have been documented in her personal chef Rosie Daley’s cookbook, “In the Kitchen with Rosie: Oprah’s Favorite Recipes,” back in 1994.

