Nashville’s Bluebird Café concert series comes to Opry City Stage

The Opry City Stage in the Times Square will host the Bluebird Café Songwriter Series beginning March 16, 2018. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Nashville’s Bluebird Café Songwriter Series will travel on famed country roads to find a home at The Opry City Stage in Times Square beginning March 16, organizers said in a statement.

In a series of shows, the venue — an offshoot of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry — will showcase artists behind some of the greatest country music hits of the recent past, in partnership with another iconic Nashville institution, The Bluebird Café.

“The Opry and The Bluebird have developed a wide base of loyal fans who are wildly passionate about and respectful of the music, both in our longtime homes of Nashville as well as when we have stepped outside Music City for special shows on the road,” Erika Wollam Nichols, president of Bluebird Café, Inc, said.

Six famous songwriters have been announced to perform in a series of four shows: two are slated for March 16, two others for March 30.

The performers include Chris DeStefano, a Grammy-winning songwriter who has written for country singer Carrie Underwood, some of the notable works being “Something in the Water” and “Good Girl.” His most recent hit — an Underwood and Ludacris number, “The Champion” — has been touted as the theme song of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Joining DeStefano on March 16 will be Nicole Gallyon, a Kansas native who has penned hits such as “Automatic” for Miranda Lambert, and J. T Harding, a Michigan-born artist who boasts collaborations with country music superstars Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.

Other artists to be featured include longtime Nashville performer Dylan Altman of “Watch the Wind Blow By” fame, multigenre artist Marshall Altman of former band Farmer, and Gabe Dixon, whose songs have found a TV audience in shows such as “Parks and Recreation” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

All the shows will be performed in The Studio at Opry City Stage, the topmost floor of the four-level music venue located at 1604 Broadway between 48th and 49th streets.

Since the November opening of the Opry City Stage — which boasts a Southern-style restaurant and nine decades worth of photos and artifacts from the original stage in Nashville — the venue has hosted big names such as Brett James and Vince Gill.

Additional shows in the Bluebird Cafe Songwriter Series will be held on April 13 and 27, and May 11 and 25. Performer information has not yet been announced.

Tickets are $30, and currently on sale at oprycitystage.com.