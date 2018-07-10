The riot is over and the consequences are piling up. Netflix released the first full trailer for “Orange Is the New Black” season 6 this week, giving fans a peek into the lives of Litchfield’s inmates after they were piled onto buses and sent to a different prison.

The previous season’s finale left fans on a serious cliffhanger right along with the inmates, who were awaiting their new “homes,” searching for their friends and trying to make sense of the deadly three-day riot that sent chaos through Litchfield. The season ended with most of the inmates corralled on Litchfield’s lawn; 10 missing inmates were still hiding out in the pool “bunker,” while two others seemingly escaped.

Like most “OITNB” seasons, the trailer hints that season 6 will pick up right where we left off when it hits Netflix on July 27.

Here’s what we know about season 6 so far, per the trailer:

1. Pennsatucky’s freedom doesn’t last

Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett (Taryn Manning) spent most of the riot time trying to protect her guard love interest, Charlie. The last time we saw her, she had successfully fled the grounds of Litchfield and was cuddling up next to the officer at the CO hangout house not far from the prison. It seems her escape plan may not have been well thought out: She can be spotted chatting with Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren (Uzo Aduba), in a prison yard in the trailer.

2. Alex is missing …

… at least according to her new fiancé Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) who cries out, “Where is Alex? Don’t you think it’s weird we’re the only people in here?” It’s not clear who she’s speaking to, though her sneaky chat through an overhead vent hints she’s in MAX. Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) doesn’t pop up in the trailer. We saw her last in the pool bunker with an injured arm when officers raided the prison.

3. The charges are piling up

The feds have their pick of charges to dole out for the Litchfield inmates: drug dealing, theft, murder and kidnapping are just the beginning. A man standing in front of an evidence board has separated the inmates into two groups, those facing murder charges and those who’ll get pinned as riot leaders. From what’s visible in the brief clip, Daya Diaz (Dascha Polanco), Cindy Hayes (Adrienne C. Moore) and Frieda Berlin (Dale Soules) are prime suspects in the murder case. Other photos on the board, scattered under the phrases “Life” and “10+,” aren’t fully visible.

4. Lolly is back

We haven’t seen the last of Lolly Whitehill after all. The mentally unstable character, played by Lori Petty, pops up briefly in the trailer, though it’s unclear why or where she is. Lolly was last being hauled off to Psych after a dead body was found in the Litchfield garden in season 4.

5. The Litchfield inmates split to rival groups

The trailer doesn’t clue us into where all of the Litchfield ladies were bussed off to post-riot. But, it appears a number of them were taken to the same correctional facility and separated into different housing groups, designated by the colors of their uniforms. “Blues and khakis have beef with each other. Pinks are safe out there,” Piper tells Suzanne, who’s wearing the protected color. Here’s where some of the others have ended up: Blues — Piper, Gloria, Blanca. Pinks — Suzanne and Frieda. Khakis — Lorna, Taystee, Cindy, Daya, Ruiz, Flaca.