Another pretty woman is on board. Orfeh, who earned a Tony nomination for the musical “Legally Blonde,” will play Kit in the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of Garry Marshall’s 1990 romantic comedy “Pretty Woman,” which will star Samantha Barks (“Les Miz”) as Vivian and Steve Kazee (“Once”) as Edward.

Lauren Ambrose lands ‘My Fair Lady’ lead

Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) has won the plum role of Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming Broadway revival of “My Fair Lady.” She will be joined by Harry Hadden-Paton (Herbert Pelham on “Downton Abbey”) as Henry Higgins, two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle and Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”) as Mrs. Higgins.

‘The Simpsons’ meets ‘Fun Home’ in new episode

Imagine the Tony-winning musical “Fun Home” told from the point of Lisa and Marge Simpson. Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Martin Short and Alison Bechdel (author of the graphic novel upon which “Fun Home” is based) will take part in an episode of “The Simpsons” on Sunday night where Lisa and Marge create a graphic novel, which in turn becomes a Broadway musical.

Mobile Unit returns with ‘The Winter’s Tale’

The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit (which brings free productions of Shakespeare to correctional facilities, homeless shelters and community centers) will return in November with “The Winter’s Tale.” After its citywide tour, the production will receive a three-week run at the Public Theater.

Spotted…

Sam Smith at “Dear Evan Hansen”…Meryl Streep, Billie Joe Armstrong and Eric McCormack at “The Terms of My Surrender”…Tony Danza, Bobby Cannavale and Jonathan Groff at “Tiny Beautiful Things”…Laverne Cox at “Charm.”