"The Shape of Water" led the Oscar nominations Tuesday morning, receiving 13 nods including one for best picture.

The Fox Searchlight flick will go up against "Get Out," "Lady Bird" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," among others, for the ceremony's top title. "Dunkirk," from Warner Bros., followed with eight nominations, including for director Christopher Nolan.

Plus, Greta Gerwig became only the fifth woman ever to be nominated for a best director Oscar, for "Lady Bird." The movie also won a lead actress nomination for Saoirse Ronan and for supporting actress Laurie Metcalf.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis unveiled the 2018 nominees during a live online broadcast.

The ceremony, to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air March 4 on ABC.

Best picture

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Actor in a leading role

Timothee Chalamet

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Kaluuya

Gary Oldman

Denzel Washington

Actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe

Woody Harrelson

Richard Jenkins

Christopher Plummer

Sam Rockwell

Actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins

Frances McDormand

Margot Robbie

Saoirse Ronan

Meryl Streep

Actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige

Allison Janney

Lesley Manville

Laurie Metcalf

Octavia Spencer

Animated feature film

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Directing

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

Documentary feature

"Abacus"

"Faces, Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Man In Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Foreign language film

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

"The Insult" (Lebanon)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"On Body And Soul"

"The Square"

Original song

"Mighty River," "Mudbound"

"Mystery of Love," "Call Me By Your Name"

"Remember Me," "Coco"

"Stand Up For Something," "Marshall"

"This Is Me," "The Greatest Showman"

Adapted screenplay

"Call Me By Your Name"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Logan"

"Molly’s Game"

"Mudbound"

Original screenplay

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Cinematography

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Mudbound"

"The Shape of Water"

Costume design

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Victoria & Abdul"

Film editing

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"I, Tonya"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Makeup and hairstyling

"Darkest Hour"

"Victoria & Abdul"

"Wonder"

Original score

"Dunkrik"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Production design

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

Animated short film

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Lou"

"Negative Space"

"Revolting Rhymes"

Live action short film

"Dekalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O’Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"Silent Child"

"Watu Wote (All Of Us)"

Sound editing

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Sound mixing

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Visual effects

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"