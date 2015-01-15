Oscar nominations 2015

Quantcast
January 15, 2015
“Selma” gets snubbed.

 

Best Picture

 

“American Sniper

“Boyhood”

“Birdman”

“The Imitation Game”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Selma”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Whiplash”

 

Best Actor

 

Micheal Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”

Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”

 

Best Actress

 

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

 

Best Supporting Actress

 

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Laura Dern, “Wild”

Emma Stone, “Birdmand”

Meryl Streep, “Into the Woods”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

 

Directing

 

Alejandro Inarritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Bennett Miller, “Foxcatcher”

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Morten Tyldum, “The Imitation Game”

 

Best Supporting Actor

 

Robert Duvall, “The Judge”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

JK Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Animated Film

 

Big Hero 6

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Boxtrolls

Song of the Sea

The Tale of Princess Kaguya

 

Cinematography

 

“Birdman”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel

“Ida”

“Mr. Turner”

“Unbroken”

 

Adapted Screenplay

 

“American Sniper”

“Imitation Game”

“Inherent Vice”

“Theory of Everything”

“Whiplash”

 

Original Screenplay

 

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Foxcatcher

“The Grand Budapest Hotel

“Nightcrawler”

