Oscar nominations 2015

Best Picture
“American Sniper
“Boyhood”
“Birdman”
“The Imitation Game”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Selma”
“The Theory of Everything”
“Whiplash”
Best Actor
Micheal Keaton, “Birdman”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”
Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”
Best Actress
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”
Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Laura Dern, “Wild”
Emma Stone, “Birdmand”
Meryl Streep, “Into the Woods”
Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”
Directing
Alejandro Inarritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Bennett Miller, “Foxcatcher”
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Morten Tyldum, “The Imitation Game”
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Duvall, “The Judge”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
JK Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Animated Film
Big Hero 6
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Boxtrolls
Song of the Sea
The Tale of Princess Kaguya
Cinematography
“Birdman”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel
“Ida”
“Mr. Turner”
“Unbroken”
Adapted Screenplay
“American Sniper”
“Imitation Game”
“Inherent Vice”
“Theory of Everything”
“Whiplash”
Original Screenplay
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Foxcatcher
“The Grand Budapest Hotel
“Nightcrawler”