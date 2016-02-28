Oscars 2016 host Chris Rock’s monologue jokes take on diversity controversy

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties.”

Chris Rock took on the Oscars diversity controversy during his Academy Awards monologue Sunday night.

“I’m here hosting the Academy Awards, otherwise known as the White People’s Choice Awards. … If they nominated hosts, I wouldn’t even get this job. Y’all would be watching Neil Patrick Harris right now,” the Oscars host said.

He also took aim at Jada Pinkett Smith for boycotting the Academy Awards for its lack of black nominees.

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties,” Rock quipped. “I wasn’t invited.”

Rock also remarked that the “In Memoriam” montage will “be black people that were shot by the cops on their way to the movies.”

Another zinger? “Hollywood is sorority racist. It’s like, ‘We like you Rhonda, but you’re not a Kappa.'”