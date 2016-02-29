Oscars 2016 ‘In Memoriam’ tribute snubs Abe Vigoda

Character actor Abe Vigoda died on Jan. 26, 2016 at age 94, but was omitted from the 2016 Oscars “In Memoriam” segment.

While the Academy may honor Vigoda next year, when the ceremony gives awards for 2016 movies, David Bowie, who also died in 2016, was included this year.

“How do you skip Abe Vigoda,” tweeted journalist Joe Brown.

Vigoda was best known for his role in “The Godfather” movies and for the television show “Barney Miller.”

He wasn’t the only actor left out.

Actress and singer Juliette Lewis tweeted Sunday night: “My dad #GeoffreyLewis was beloved and contributed over 220 roles in film and tv. @TheAcademy maybe you can remember to include him nxt yr.”

