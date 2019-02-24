It’s been a bumpy ride to the 2019 Oscars, from a new best popular picture category to the Kevin Hard step-down that’s led to the first hostess ceremony in decades. While many of the pre-show obstacles have been sorted out (or at least thoroughly debated), there’s still time for Sunday night’s winners to stir up a social media frenzy.

Whether you’re a cord-cutter or simply trying to tune in while in transit, these live streams will ensure you won’t miss a thing when the ceremony airs live on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

ABC

ABC is the official network hosting the 2019 Oscars. You’ll be able to watch online at abc.go.com/watch-live, but you’ll need to provide a valid cable provider login to see the action live.

Streaming sites

ABC will also simultaneously stream the ceremony on Hulu, PlayStation and YouTubeTV, starting at 8 p.m. YouTubeTV is currently offering a free trial, which you can sign up for in time for the Oscars. After five days, you’ll be charged $40 per month for the service.

E!

Watch E! take over the red carpet with interviews, clutch cams and more on “Live from the Red Carpet," starting at 5 p.m. at eonline.com/now/live. Bonus: You can watch for free -- no service provider login required. Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will host.

Social media

The Academy is hosting an official red carpet live stream on Twitter. The stream will be available at Twitter.com/TheAcademy starting at 6:30 p.m. Ask your favorite celeb a question by tweeting #OscarsAllAccess during the stream.