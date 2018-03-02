How to watch the Oscars red carpet, ceremony online

Will Meryl Streep win best actress? Will celebrities dodge Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet? Will Jimmy Kimmel come out on top as the best late-night host to take on the awards show stage in 2018?

All valid questions, which you can find the answers to when you watch the Oscars — even if you don’t have a TV.

Whether you’re a cord-cutter or simply trying to tune in while in transit, these livestreams will ensure you won’t miss a thing when the ceremony airs live on March 4 at 8 p.m.

E!

Watch E! take over the red carpet with interviews, clutch cams and more on “Live from the Red Carpet,” starting at 5 p.m. at eonline.com/now/live. Bonus: You’ll can watch for free — no service provider login required.

ABC

ABC is your one-stop shop for the only official 2018 Oscars livestream. The ceremony will be available for viewing in select markets at abc.go.com starting at 8 p.m. with a verified login, according to The Academy. Red carpet coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.

Social media

On Facebook Watch, the red carpet and behind-the-scenes clips will air live starting at 6:30 p.m. The stream will be available on The Academy’s Facebook page, ABC’s page and the Facebook Watch platform.

Be sure to follow @redcarpet, @theacademy and @ABCNetwork on Facebook and Twitter for other live clips from the red carpet.