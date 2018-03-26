LATEST PAPER
Panic! At the Disco sets Madison Square Garden tour stop

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie performs

Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie performs at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Panic! At the Disco is ready to rock again, with plans for a new album and an arena tour that includes a stop at Madison Square Garden on July 24.

“After being away in New York for months doing ‘Kinky Boots,’ I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA,” said frontman Brendon Urie in a statement.

“I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I’ve experienced the last couple of years. ‘Pray For The Wicked’ is my ‘thank you’ to our fans and the most fun I’ve ever had making album.”

“Pray For The Wicked,” the “Victorious” band’s sixth album, will be released June 22 and the tour kicks off July 11 in Minneapolis. The soaring first single “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” is out now with a dark, ambitious video.

Tickets are $28.25-$79.75 and go on sale at noon Friday through Ticketmaster.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

