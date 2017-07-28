Panorama: Early acts to catch at the Randall’s Island Park music festival

Show up before Frank Ocean and Solange take to the stage.

When Panorama premiered on Randall’s Island last year, some fans wondered whether New York really needed another festival.

But Panorama brought some unique features, offering not only music, but also art and technology exhibits. This year’s edition brings back The Lab, which showcases digital art, and introduces The Point, an open-air club with continuous DJ sets.

Of course, the main focus will still be on the stages, where headliners include Frank Ocean, Solange, Tame Impala and Nine Inch Nails.

Here are some other artists worth keeping an eye out for over the festival’s three days.

Panorama hits Randall’s Island Park July 28 through 30.

Friday

Jamila Woods – With an unbelievably tight band backing her, Woods puts out hip-hop influenced soul that tackles issues like racism and the need for self-empowerment. Fans of Chance the Rapper, with whom she has collaborated, and Erykah Badu shouldn’t miss her.

Cherry Glazerr – Cherry Glazerr singer Clementine Creevy may be recognizable from her role in “Transparent,” but she has said repeatedly that her band is what she cares about most. She bashes out energetic songs that hit the sweet spot between punk, new wave and classic rock.

Theo Parrish – Parrish is a Detroit house music legend, with a reputation honed over more than 20 years. But his music is about more than just making you get up and dance. He cites influences ranging from Miles Davis to Jimi Hendrix to George Gershwin and has worked to insert politics into the scene.

Saturday

Bleached – Led by sisters Jennifer and Jessica Clavin, Bleached is a California pop-punk band influenced by Joan Jett and Weezer. The band’s live show is empowering and full of energy, as they sing about finding yourself while overcoming serious issues like emotionally abusive relationships and sexism.

Noname – Like Jamila Woods, Noname has collaborated with Chance the Rapper and performs hip-hop soul. But each has her own unique story to tell and both are well worth your time. Noname’s debut album, “Telefone,” is a detailed, poetic look at her life growing up in Chicago, full of pain, nostalgia and determination.

S U R V I V E – The group was formed in 2009 but only became widely known last year after two members did the score for the TV series “Stranger Things.” The band creates moody soundscapes out of analog synthesizers and drum machines, conjuring the vibe of late ‘70s/early ‘80s horror movies.

Sunday

Bishop Briggs – Briggs is a British singer-songwriter who grew up in Tokyo and Hong Kong and developed her love for singing in karaoke bars. She describes her music as “trap soul,” and has already scored hits with her singles “Wild Horses” and “River.” Her big voice and emotional songs have been compared to Florence + the Machine and led to a stint opening for Coldplay.

Preoccupations – With titles like “Anxiety,” “Monotony,” and “Fever,” it’s clear that Preoccupations is not aiming for easy listening. But the band’s dark, ’80s-influenced post-punk is compelling, full of interesting twists and turns that deliver a slightly uneasy feeling, even at its most melodic.

Cloud Nothings – For most of its career, Cloud Nothings has been known for playing fast and loud. Many of the songs on its latest album, “Life Without Sound,” were originally written on acoustic guitar and dial back the noise while bringing songwriter Dylan Baldi’s pop melodies to the surface.