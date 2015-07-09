Patti LuPone grabbed cell phone out of audience member’s hand during ‘Show for Days’ performance, according to reports

Patti LuPone is a theater veteran. Is it any surprise she is also going to have to teach audience members how to behave?

LuPone, who is currently starring in “Shows for Days” at Lincoln Center, took the cell phone out of a texting audience member’s hands during a performance on Wednesday, according to reports from audience members.

“We work hard on stage to create a world that is being totally destroyed by a few, rude self-absorbed and inconsiderate audience members who are controlled by their phones,” LuPone said in a statement in Playbill. “When a phone goes off or when a LED screen can be seen in the dark it ruins the experience for everyone else – the majority of the audience at that performance and the actors on stage. I am so defeated by this issue that I seriously question whether I want to work on stage anymore.”

Audience members tweeted about the incident (hopefully after the show). “I saw Patti LuPone deliver her scene exit line tonight at Lincoln Center & SNATCH A CELL PHONE OUT OF AN AUDIENCE MEMBER’S HAND. #theatre,” tweeted CatsPolitics.

“Patti Lupone stole a phone that some girl was texting on. As of curtain call, not sure it was returned. #legendary,” tweeted HeyCatu.

Audience members tweeted that the person with the phone was in one of the front rows.

Between this and the “Hand to God” audience member who tried to charge a phone on a (fake) set, is there something in the water? And if yes, please tell us how to avoid that water.