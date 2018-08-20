Patti Smith returns to NYC to record spoken-word stories about her life

Patti Smith will return to Greenwich Village to present stories about her life.

Patti Smith will return to Greenwich Village to present spoken-word stories about her life at The Minetta Lane Theatre from Sept. 22 – 24. She will also perform songs from her hit-strewn catalog with her band.

Smith’s performances will be the first in a lineup of acts produced by audiobook company Audible at The Minetta Lane this fall and winter. Other announced performances include Aasif Mandvi’s “Sakina’s Restaurant,” a one-man show about an Indian immigrant who works at a New York restaurant; Chisa Hutchinson’s “Proof of Love,” a play about a woman whose husband is in a coma; and Isaac Gomez’s “The Way She Spoke,” a one-woman show about missing and murdered women in Juarez, Mexico.

“Audible is seeking to transform the theater experience and usher in a new era for audio drama,” said Audible Theater artistic producer Kate Navin in a statement. “We can’t wait to continue supporting the creation of compelling works in an even wider spectrum of comedy, drama, music and more.”

Audio recordings of the performances will be available for download on Audible.

Tickets for Smith’s and Mandvi’s performances go on sale Wednesday, but Audible members can purchase them beginning Monday.