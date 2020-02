Paul Simon is homeward bound for a Queens tour stop after nearly 50 years.

The singer-songwriter and Forest Hills High School graduate will perform at the Forest Hills Stadium on June 30. He last played at the venue as part of Simon and Garfunkel in 1970.

The Queens show will be the last stop on his North American tour, which starts in April at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

Tickets start at $54.50 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday.

