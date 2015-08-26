Paula Deen joins the cast of ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Paula Deen is trading her chef’s hat for some dancing shoes.

The 68-year-old butter lover and is set to join the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” reported E! News Wednesday.

Also on this season’s cast list? Ex-boy band dreamboat Nick Carter and Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Steve Irwin.

According to E!, Deen was previously offered a spot on season 17 of the competition, but declined, due, perhaps, to the controversy surrounding her admitted use of racist language.

Deen subsequently lost her famed Food Network show and a slew of brand partnerships.

