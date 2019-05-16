Celebrities are coming together in support of animal rights.

Activist group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has long received star-power backing in its message to end the abuse of animals. “Animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, or use for entertainment,” a statement on the PETA website reads.

PETA has been a vocal force behind a proposed NYC fur ban bill, which was raised to City Hall on Wednesday. The bill, which looks to ax the sale of fur garments in the five boroughs, has gained the attention of famous animal rights advocates, including singer Morrissey, who made his Broadway debut this month, “The Addams Family” actress Anjelica Huston and “Project Runway” consultant Tim Gunn. Gunn spoke in support of the bill.

If approved, NYC would follow other cities with similar fur bans currently in effect, including West Hollywood, Berkeley and San Francisco. A recently passed law impacting Los Angeles will make it illegal to sell, manufacture and trade fur clothing within the city starting in 2021.

Below, a look at the celebrities with ties to NYC who support PETA. Though not all have specifically spoken out in support of the city’s fur ban, the following stars have participated in PETA’s popular “Rather Go Naked” campaigns, written animal rights op-ed pieces and more.

Morrissey

British rock legend Morrissey teamed up with PETA to educate fans of his weeklong Broadway residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater of the ban. Earlier this month, PETA staff members set up a table outside of the theater to connect fans to their local City Council members.

Anjelica Huston

The actress penned last month an op-ed in the New York Daily News urging readers to support the New York City fur ban. "This is a bill the entire city should celebrate. If a society desires to be more compassionate and just, we need to put our vanity aside and stand up for the most vulnerable creatures among us," she wrote.

Tim Gunn

Fashion guru Tim Gunn also wrote an opinion piece showing his support of the ban. Published on the City & State New York website, Gunn opened up about the fashion industry's "troubling history with animals." He was also scheduled to speak at the City Hall hearing on Wednesday.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger

Kim Basinger was one of the first celebs to pose for PETA's "Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" campaign in 1994. Basinger and her former husband Alec Baldwin were both supporting members of the organization.

Ireland Baldwin

Ireland, the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, said she was inspired by her mother's PETA ad to pose for the organization herself in 2018. “I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign, so it was something that I had aspired to do,” she said. “Since I was a little girl, I wanted to do something for PETA. This is something my mother has fought her entire life and has advocated for and something that I have tried to as well.” Ireland is currently based in Los Angeles.

Wendy Williams

Talk-show host Wendy Williams posed for the "Rather Go Naked" campaign in 2012, showing her support for the group's anti-fur message.

Kimiko Glenn

Dog lover Kimiko Glenn, of "Orange is the New Black," joined forces with PETA in 2017 to speak out about animal safety. She did a campaign with the group to inform people of the dangers of leaving their dogs in hot cars. In 2018, she told Build she wants to "save all animals."

Bill Maher

Earlier this year, Bill Maher called out Canada Goose jacket owners for the brand's use of animal fur.

Alyssa Milano

The NYC-based actress teamed up with PETA in 2011 for an ad encouraging people to become vegetarians. She posed in a leafy green dress.

Lea Michele

The Bronx-born "Glee" actress has been a PETA supporter for more than a decade, speaking out about animal rights on multiple occasions. In 2017, she joined an anti-fur campaign and also spoke out about horse-drawn carriages in New York City.

Bethenny Frankel

The "Real Housewives of New York" star stripped down for animal rights in 2009.

Alan Cumming

Cumming, who lives in Manhattan, participated in a PETA campaign for veganism and has long been an avid animal advocate.

Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter, star of the NYC-set “Jessica Jones,” participated in the PETA “angels for animals” campaign in 2013.

Olivia Wilde

The NYC-based actress was named PETA's "sexiest vegetarian" in 2010. She's also an avid supporter of animal adoption.

Lady Bunny

Drag legend Lady Bunny, who rose to fame in NYC clubs in the '80s, told amNewYork she has been a PETA supporter for decades, but she doesn't fully support the city's proposed fur ban. “While I'd like for people to wake up to the cruelty of fur, I don't believe in banning something for everyone just because I don't personally care for it,” she said.

Edie Falco

The NYC-born actress joined forces with PETA to fight animal abuse and domestic violence. In 2013, she taped an ad exposing the abuse animals can endure in circuses.