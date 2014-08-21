Behind the Curtain: Dinklage, Schilling heading to Russian comedy; Graham ditches LaBute show

Dinklage, Schilling set for Russian comedy

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) and Taylor Schilling (“Orange Is the New Black”) will co-star in an Off-Broadway staging of the 19th century Russian comedy “A Month in the Country” at Classic Stage Company in the East Village, with performances beginning in January. Classic Stage’s high-profile new season will also include Peter Sarsgaard in “Hamlet,” Chris Noth in “Doctor Faustus” and the rarely-seen Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “Allegro.”

Graham exits LaBute play mid-rehearsal

Heather Graham, who was to play a desperate film actress in Neil LaBute’s new play “The Money Shot,” has exited the show during rehearsals. She is being replaced by Elizabeth Reaser, who appeared Off-Broadway in “How I Learned to Drive.” According to MCC Theater, Graham left “due to a late-breaking opportunity to begin production on a passion project.”

Epperson bringing back Lypsinka for trilogy

Drag artist John Epperson, who has not appeared as the over-the-top “Goddess of Showbiz” Lypsinka for nine years, will return to the New York stage in “Lypsinka! The Trilogy,” in which three of his shows (“Lypsinka! The Boxed Set,” “The Passion of the Crawford,” “John Epperson: Show Trash”) will be offered in repertory at the Connolly Theater.

Estefan musical sets timeline and theater

The Gloria and Emilio Estefan musical “On Your Feet,” which was previously reported as being in development, will come to Broadway one year from now. After a tryout run in Chicago, it will open at the Marquis Theatre. Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots”) will direct and choreograph. The producers will hold an open casting call on Sept. 9 in New York. Actors can also submit an audition tape online at OnYourFeet Musical.com.

Pierce to direct new musical on Broadway

“It Shoulda Been You,” a musical that David Hyde Pierce directed a while back at the George Street Playhouse in New Jersey, will come to Broadway this season, as per a casting notice on Playbill.com. Pierce will return as director. The New Jersey cast included Tyne Daly, Harriet Harris and Howard McGillin.

Spotted?

Howard Stern, Rupert Grint, Kevin Spacey and Jodie Foster at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” and? Joel Grey at “Here Lies Love.”