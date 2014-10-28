Pharrell Williams joins Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater board

Williams, 41, is one of six new directors.

Singer, producer and “Voice” judge Pharrell Williams is one of six new directors for Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

Williams, 41, famous for songs such as “Happy” and “Get Lucky,” joins CEOs Robert K. Kraft and Charles Phillips, Goldman Sachs managing director Jason L. Mathews, lawyer Carolyn Minick Mason and event planner Bronson van Wick on the board of the famous venue, which began life 100 years ago as a burlesque theater and found revitalized fame during the Harlem Renaissance.

Richard D. Parsons, former chairman of Citigroup and Time Warner and now chairman of the Apollo board of directors, welcomed the newcomers in a statement noting that “as a cultural and economic anchor for the Harlem community, and a driving force for shaping so many up-and-coming artists today, we rely on the visionary leadership of our board of directors to help ensure we fulfill every aspect of our mission.”

The Apollo board is already filled with numerous heavy hitters, including music impresario Quincy Jones, chef/restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson and publishing magnate and investor Edward Lewis.