Photos | Behind the scenes of Subway Oracle: A viral social media series production

As rush hour crowds fill New York City’s subway stations, the production team behind the viral social media series “Subway Oracle” transforms a routine Wednesday evening into a unique creative experience.

Host Morris Cordewel, known for his subway stunts and fortune-telling antics, and producer Drew Rosenthal, both members of the city’s creator community, joined forces during the pandemic to launch the show, which merges street pranks with spontaneous interactions.

The series, produced in partnership with Fallen Media, captures the energy and unpredictability of the MTA, featuring weekly shoots at stations such as Broadway Junction and Fulton Station.

Alongside special guests, including Fallen Media CEO Sol Betesh and Cordewel’s friends, the crew gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and the vibrant personalities that make “Subway Oracle” a standout in short-form content.

See the behind-the-scenes photos below: