Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Entertainment

Photos | Behind the scenes of Subway Oracle: A viral social media series production

By Taliah Gabriel Posted on
Morris Cornbread the Subway Oracle.
Morris Cornbread the Subway Oracle.
Photo by Dylan Christie

As rush hour crowds fill New York City’s subway stations, the production team behind the viral social media series “Subway Oracle” transforms a routine Wednesday evening into a unique creative experience. 

Host Morris Cordewel, known for his subway stunts and fortune-telling antics, and producer Drew Rosenthal, both members of the city’s creator community, joined forces during the pandemic to launch the show, which merges street pranks with spontaneous interactions. 

a man stands in front of a mural in a subway station. Morris Cornbread is the Subway Oracle.
Morris Cornbread is the Subway Oracle.Photo by Taliah Gabriel

The series, produced in partnership with Fallen Media, captures the energy and unpredictability of the MTA, featuring weekly shoots at stations such as Broadway Junction and Fulton Station.

Alongside special guests, including Fallen Media CEO Sol Betesh and Cordewel’s friends, the crew gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and the vibrant personalities that make “Subway Oracle” a standout in short-form content.

See the behind-the-scenes photos below:

Morris Cordewel (Right) and Drew Rosenthal (Left) prepare to shoot content at Broadway Junction station.
Morris Cordewel (Right) and Drew Rosenthal (Left) prepare to shoot content at Broadway Junction station.Photo by Taliah Gabriel
Morris Cordewel (Right) and Drew Rosenthal (Left) prepare to shoot content at Broadway Junction station.
Morris Cordewel (Right) and Drew Rosenthal (Left) prepare to shoot content at Broadway Junction station.Photo by Taliah Gabriel
Morris Cordewel is taking pictures with fans who were passing by in the Subway station
Morris Cordewel is taking pictures with fans who were passing by in the Subway stationPhoto by Taliah Gabriel
Photo by Taliah Gabriel
Morris Cordewel is stopping people walking through the subway to interview them for content.
Morris Cordewel is stopping people walking through the subway to interview them for content.Photo by Taliah Gabriel

Photo by Taliah Gabriel
Morris Cornbread interviews a woman for his Subway Oracle series.
Morris Cornbread interviews a woman for his Subway Oracle series.Photo by Dylan Christie
Producer Drew Rosenthal (right), Morris Cordewel (middle), and Morris’s best friend, David (left), gather for a group photo.Photo by Taliah Gabriel
Photo by Taliah Gabriel

About the Author

More in Entertainment

More from around NYC