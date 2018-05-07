Entertainment Amy Schumer, Kings of Leon open Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series The full 2018 lineup for the inaugural series is expected to be announced this week. Comedy superstar Amy Schumer will be open the new Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series with a seated crowd on August 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison By Vinnie Mancuso Special to amNewYork Updated May 7, 2018 1:53 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Manhattan’s newly transformed Seaport District is launching its Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series with a splash. Stand-up star Amy Schumer will officially be the first performer to grace the venue’s stage on August 1, followed by Grammy-winning band Kings of Leon on August 2. The inaugural Rooftop Concert Series will be programmed exclusively by Live Nation, with a full 2018 lineup expected to be announced later this week. Schumer is coming off the feature film “I Feel Pretty,” in which she stars opposite four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams. The comic, who rose to household fame through her on-tage persona and sketch series “Inside Amy Schumer,” will host a seated comedy event with room for 2,400 fans. Kings of Leon’s rock set will be a general admission ticket, with space for 3,400. The performance will be a return of sorts for the four-piece from Tennessee who last released an album — their seventh, “WALLS” — in 2016. Tickets for both performances will go on-sale exclusively for Chase card holders on May 7, with general on-sale going live starting May 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. By Vinnie Mancuso Special to amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.