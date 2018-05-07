Manhattan’s newly transformed Seaport District is launching its Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series with a splash.

Stand-up star Amy Schumer will officially be the first performer to grace the venue’s stage on August 1, followed by Grammy-winning band Kings of Leon on August 2.

The inaugural Rooftop Concert Series will be programmed exclusively by Live Nation, with a full 2018 lineup expected to be announced later this week.

Schumer is coming off the feature film “I Feel Pretty,” in which she stars opposite four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams. The comic, who rose to household fame through her on-tage persona and sketch series “Inside Amy Schumer,” will host a seated comedy event with room for 2,400 fans.

Kings of Leon’s rock set will be a general admission ticket, with space for 3,400. The performance will be a return of sorts for the four-piece from Tennessee who last released an album — their seventh, “WALLS” — in 2016.

Tickets for both performances will go on-sale exclusively for Chase card holders on May 7, with general on-sale going live starting May 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.