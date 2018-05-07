LATEST PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
Entertainment

Amy Schumer, Kings of Leon open Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

The full 2018 lineup for the inaugural series is expected to be announced this week.

Comedy superstar Amy Schumer will be open the

Comedy superstar Amy Schumer will be open the new Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series with a seated crowd on August 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Vinnie Mancuso Special to amNewYork
Print

Manhattan’s newly transformed Seaport District is launching its Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series with a splash.

Stand-up star Amy Schumer will officially be the first performer to grace the venue’s stage on August 1, followed by Grammy-winning band Kings of Leon on August 2.

The inaugural Rooftop Concert Series will be programmed exclusively by Live Nation, with a full 2018 lineup expected to be announced later this week.

Schumer is coming off the feature film “I Feel Pretty,” in which she stars opposite four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams. The comic, who rose to household fame through her on-tage persona and sketch series “Inside Amy Schumer,” will host a seated comedy event with room for 2,400 fans.

Kings of Leon’s rock set will be a general admission ticket, with space for 3,400. The performance will be a return of sorts for the four-piece from Tennessee who last released an album — their seventh, “WALLS” — in 2016.

Tickets for both performances will go on-sale exclusively for Chase card holders on May 7, with general on-sale going live starting May 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

By Vinnie Mancuso Special to amNewYork

Entertainment photos & videos

Head to Brooklyn Bridge Park for a free See a movie under the stars at these outdoor screenings
The long-awaited fifth season of Bluths are back in first 'Arrested Development' season 5 trailer
In The TV shows you should be watching
Attend 'Cat Camp' and more this weekend
Get in the spirit of the royal wedding Bored this week? Here's what to do
Helena Bonham Carter joins the cast of Meet 'The Crown's' new royal stars