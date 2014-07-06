Pink Floyd member’s wife tweets new album details

Pink Floyd will continue to shine on with a new record

Polly Samson, an author and wife of founding member David Gilmour, gave up the release details for the record, “The Endless River,” on Twitter this weekend.

She wrote that the album is based on 1994 recording sessions with the progressive rock band’s original keyboardist Richard Wright, who died in 2008 of cancer at 65.

The album, Samson wrote, “is Rick Wright’s swansong and very beautiful.”

Samson provided lyrics to songs on Pink Floyd’s last studio album, 1994’s “The Division Bell.” The new album will be the 15th record for Pink Floyd, who became one of rock’s biggest acts with the albums “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “The Wall.”