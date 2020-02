“Pitch Perfect 2” took in over $160 million at the domestic box office.

The Barden Bellas are coming back for more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the impressive box office numbers for “Pitch Perfect 2” ($160 million and counting) have prompted Universal and Gold Circle to order a third installment.

Sources told the Reporter that negotiations have begun with Kay Cannon, who wrote the first two movies, but it’s unclear whether Elizabeth Banks, producer, will return as director.

Get those vocal chords ready!