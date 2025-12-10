There are many fun activities to enjoy with the family in the Poconos.

Are you planning a trip to the Poconos this winter and looking for a place to stay? These gorgeous mountains are home to many great resorts that are perfect for any travel party.

Here are some of the biggest resorts that the Poconos has to offer.

Waterparks and more

The Poconos offers three waterpark resorts that are guaranteed to provide an abundance of fun for the whole family.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions welcomes families to 220,000 square feet of indoor waterpark fun, with an additional outdoor waterpark that is available in all weather conditions. The Poconos Kalahari also uniquely offers the country’s first virtual reality waterslide, the Anaconda.

Not only is there plenty of waterpark happenings, but this resort offers a getaway to an authentically African experience. Additionally, you will find more family fun at the arcade and Family Entertainment Center, relaxation at the full-service spa, shops, and restaurants all under one roof!

Great Wolf Lodge also offers a large indoor waterpark experience. The Poconos website notes their cozy cabanas, water roller coasters, family raft rides, and more as just some of the resort’s best features. Great Wold Lodge also has plenty of opportunities for dining, games, nighttime storytelling, and more!

Last but not least, Camelback Resort & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark is perfect for parties of any size. Aquatopia is fully connected to Camelback Resort and offers 125,000 square feet of fun for all ages. This waterpark includes a wavepool, 13 water slides, swimming pools, Flow Rider surfing, and more. Not only that, but the resort also has a mega-arcade, ropes courses, rock climbing, laser tag, and other amazing opportunities.

Romantic getaways



The Poconos not only provide family fun, but they can be the perfect getaway for you and your partner. There are nine couples resorts to choose from, all of which provide a wide array of amenities and relaxing activities.

The Cherry Valley Manor B&B is just one of the fabulous options available in the mountains. This location has won awards for its coziness and luxury. Suites include state-of-the-art amenities with numerous add-ons, such as in-suite couples’ massages, roses, chocolate-covered strawberries, and other romantic gestures.

Cove Haven Resort is also another great getaway for lovers, and they are currently offering a special “Babymoon” offer through the end of December. At Cove Haven, the itinerary is completely up to you! Couples can choose alone time in their rooms, or they can choose to venture out and participate in the resort’s many couples or group activities.

Be sure to check out the other couples resorts at their website, www.poconosmountains.com.

Fun for the whole family

In addition to the family waterpark resorts, there are still more family resort options if you are looking to stay dry on your getaway weekend.

The Mountain Springs Lake Resort offers beautiful lakeside views and fully furnished family cabins that can sleep up to six people. This is the perfect place to unwind and unplug with your family members.

Skytop Lodge is also a great option for family fun– especially for families with younger children. This resort is also a AAA Four Diamond destination, offering planned activities that are perfect for everyone. From breakfast with Santa to tree lighting ceremonies, Skytop lodge is the ideal holiday vacation.

Silver Birches Resort also offers plenty of lakeside family fun. Here, there are countless dining opportunities both indoors and outdoors, as well as a heated outdoor pool and complimentary canoes, rowboats, and paddle boats.

For more resort options, visit the poconomountains.com.