President Obama to appear as guest on Jerry Seinfeld show

President Barack Obama is scheduled to be the first guest of the season seven premiere of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The episode is set to air on Dec. 30, 2015, on the online streaming site Crackle.

Obama and Seinfeld filmed parts of the episode inside of a silver-blue 1963 Corvette Stingray split-window coup while cruising along the White House South Lawn. The two took turns driving through the White House driveway — a rare opportunity for the president to get behind the wheel since he typically doesn’t drive — and later sat down for a chat in a basement dining room inside the White House.

The president is the first non-comedian guest to appear on the show but this isn’t his first venture in entertainment. Obama has appeared on nightly talk show appearances and sat for an interview on the web series “Between Two Ferns,” hosted by actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis.

Obama used previous appearances to promote policy issues such as healthcare, climate change and the student debt crisis. But there is no indication whether the president will promote anything on Seinfeld’s show.

The new season of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” will also feature guests appearances from Will Ferrell, Steve Martin, Kathleen Madigan and others.

“Growing up in the sixties my kid dream was always to be an astronaut — doing a comedy show with President Obama in and around the White House felt like going into space,” Seinfeld said in a statement. “Being President and just a cool guy to hang out with at the same time made the experience my own personal moonwalk. It was an unforgettable day.”