‘President Show’ Trump impersonator to host Comedy Central telethon

The “president” is taking an hour out of his busy television-watching schedule to host a bit of television himself.

Comedy Central recently announced the “Make America Great-A-Thon: A President Show Special,” starring “President Show” executive producer and creator Anthony Atamanuik as Donald Trump. The special, filmed in New York City, is set to air April 3, at 11 p.m.

“Since Robert Mueller won’t let me do my show any more (WITCH HUNT!), failing Comedy Central BEGGED me to keep doing specials,” Atamanuik said in a news release. “And I know how to make money, I have been making money my whole life. Which is why I’ve declared bankruptcy four times.”

Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central, added, “What can I say about Donald Trump that hasn’t already been said before . . . except that Anthony Atamanuik is a genius. A stable, creative genius.”

The 60-minute episode will take the format of an old-school telethon, with the president — along with VP Mike Pence, played by executive producer Peter Grosz — looking to raise funds toward making this country great again (and to settle a lawsuit or two).

“We thought it’d be fun to have the president host a telethon,” Atamanuik said. “Taking money from the American people is what Trump does best.”