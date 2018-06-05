LGBTQ music festival Pride Island will keep the party going in Hell’s Kitchen later this month with a little help from “Talking Body” singer Tove Lo and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Sasha Velour.

The second annual festival returns with two days of live performances on June 23 and 24, coinciding with the Pride March, according to a news release. Tove Lo, who released her latest album “Blue Lips” in 2017, will take to the stage on Saturday after hip-hop artist Lizzo (“Good As Hell”) and Brooklyn drag queen Velour. Pop singer Kylie Minogue was announced as the event’s headliner, performing Sunday evening after the Pride March wraps.

The Pride Island festival was born from the annual Dance on the Pier event held during NYC Pride Week. Last year’s stretched three days long and featured performances by Patti LaBelle and Tegan and Sara. Organizer Jose Ramos credited the success of the 2017 fest with being able to turn it into an annual event.

The festival, previously held at Pier 26, will move to Pier 97 this year to accommodate a predicted larger crowd in 2019, the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising.

Tickets for Saturday's show are available at nycpride.org, but Sunday's event has sold out.

“As we prepare to welcome a record number of attendees for Stonewall 50 / WorldPride 2019 NYC, our move to our new home on Pier 97 is just one of several new venues, new events and new experiences we will launch in 2018 to prepare for next year’s massive crowd,” Chris Frederick, the managing director of NYC Pride, said in a statement.

This year’s NYC Pride March event lineup is still being rolled out. So far, it includes the 25th annual PrideFest street fair (June 24) and a Femme Fatale rooftop party at Hudson Terrace (June 24), among other listings.