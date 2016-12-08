‘Prince of Broadway’ finally coming to Broadway

Following years of delays, “Prince of Broadway,” a revue celebrating the long and thoroughly accomplished career of producer-director Hal Prince (who produced hits like “West Side Story” and “Fiddler on the Roof” before directing major musicals by Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber), is finally set to come to Broadway. It will open in August at the Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The show will feature songs from the numerous musicals that Prince has produced and/or directed and incorporate new material by songwriter Jason Robert Brown (“The Last Five Years”). Prince himself will direct, with Susan Stroman (“The Producers”) serving as co-director and choreographer.

‘Sweat’ to transfer from Public Theater to Broadway

“Sweat,” Lynn Nottage’s acclaimed drama about the inhabitants of an economically devastated Pennsylvania industrial town, will transfer to Broadway following its sold-out Off-Broadway run at the Public Theater, which concludes on Dec. 18. It will open in March at Studio 54, where the Roundabout production of “Holiday Inn” is currently playing. “No piece I know captures in such brilliant and absorbing particulars the drama and fury of Americans who feel left behind in our new economy,” Public Theater artistic director Oskar Eustis said in a statement.

‘The Humans’ will close and then go on tour

Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning family drama “The Humans,” which premiered Off-Broadway last year, played a limited run at Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theatre and then transferred to the larger Schoenfeld Theatre down the street, will play its final performance on Jan. 15. A national tour (which is rare for any play) will launch next fall.

‘Evan Hansen’ opens digital lottery

The new musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” which opened on Sunday night to solid rave reviews, has launched a digital ticket lottery where theatergoers can attempt to win discounted $40 tickets. Standing room tickets (also $40 each) will also be available for purchase for any sold out performances.

New cast albums nominated for musical theater Grammy

“Hamilton” easily won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the cast even earned a prime spot on the awards broadcast, performing the opening number live from the Richard Rodgers Theatre. On Tuesday, the cast albums of “Bright Star,” “The Color Purple,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Waitress” and the London production of “Kinky Boots” were nominated for the award. However, it can probably be assumed that without the presence of “Hamilton,” the category will not be featured on this year’s broadcast.

Playwright interviews released for free online

The Dramatists Guild of America gave up-and-coming playwrights a major gift on Tuesday by releasing in-depth interviews with 10 major American playwrights and musical theater writers for free on YouTube. Each segment involves a well-established writer (such as Tony Kushner, Larry Kramer, James Lapine and Stephen Schwartz) being interviewed by a colleague. Earlier interviews conducted by the group are also available online but for purchase.

Spotted …

Jimmy Fallon, Harvey Keitel, Harry Connick Jr. and Naomi Campbell at “A Bronx Tale” … David Blaine at “The Humans … Carole King, Tina Fey and Zachary Quinto at “Dear Evan Hansen” … Jerry Seinfeld and Chelsea Handler at “Oh, Hello” … Greg Louganis at “Hamilton.”