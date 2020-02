The pop star previously performed in 1981 and 2006.

Pop royalty will be coming to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 1, with Prince performing as special musical guest.

The elusive star, who rarely makes television appearances, will be joined by SNL alum Chris Rock, who is set to host for a second time.

Rock was a cast member from 1990-93. This will be Prince’s third appearance on the show, previously performing in 1981 and 2006.