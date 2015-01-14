Princes William, Harry and Kate Middleton join Twitter, Instagram

Are they the last millennials ever to join?

Social media just got a bit more royal.

Kensington Palace, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princes Harry and George, joined Twitter and Instagram Wednesday under the handle@KensingtonRoyal.

In its Twitter bio, Kensington Palace promises “updates, pictures and videos from Kensington Palace, about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and their Royal Foundation. The account is already verified, and within hours had picked up almost 50,000 followers.

Despite being millenials, the younger generation are not the first in the Royal Family to join Twitter. @ClarenceHouse is the office Twitter account for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. They also have an Instagram account with the same handle, which even features pictures from William and Catherine’s visit to NYC in December.

In further embarrassment, William and Harry’s grandmother’s home, Buckingham Palace, tweets under the handle @British Monarchy and has an Instagram profile under @the_british_monarchy. Joining social media after your grandmother? Yikes.

William, Catherine and Harry’s first day on Twitter was mainly a recap of Harry’s visit with the Royal Foundation’s charity Coach Core’s graduation at St. James’ Palace.

Would a few selfies, Harry’s celebration of #KissAGingerDay or Prince George photos be too much to ask?