Kensington Palace releases first photos of Princess Charlotte

The photo was first released on Twitter and Instagram.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are millennial parents after all: They released the first photos their 1-month old daughter, Charlotte, on social media.

It’s true! The first official photos of the new princess was posted on Kensington Palace’s Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday.

The photos featured Princess Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George, 22 months, dressed in very adorable matching outfits. A total of four photos were released, including one of Prince George kissing his baby sister.

The photos were taken in mid-May, according to Kensington Palace’s Twitter feed.

While Catherine and Charlotte have not been spotted in public since they left the hospital on May 2, William was spotted at the Arsenal-Aston Villa soccer game on May 30 and meeting England’s female soccer team on May 20.