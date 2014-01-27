Q&A with David Crosby: Folk legend returns with ‘Croz’

2014 is shaping up to be a busy year for David Crosby.The folk-rock legend just released “Croz,” his first solo …

The folk-rock legend just released “Croz,” his first solo album in 20 years. He’s also putting the finishing touches on a three-CD, one-DVD set from Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s 1974 tour, and preparing for new dates with CSN.

amNewYork spoke with Crosby as he kicked off a solo tour that will feature his new album in its entirety as well as a set of classics from throughout his career.

What inspired you to make this album now?

Writing. It’s all about the songs, unless you’re trying to be a star and waving a sash around and using pyrotechnics. For us, we serve the songs.

You wrote many of these songs with your son James Raymond. What was it like working with him?

It’s a joy. He’s maturing as a writer. He’s becoming better and better. Sometimes I think he’s better than me. He’s a fantastic musician and a great poet, and he’s my son, so we have a DNA connection.

How is it opening your shows with the new album?

Risky business. We did it in Santa Barbara [Calif.] as warm-up. It went down well, but I was scared. In show business, there’s a rule that you do not sing an entire set of brand-new s— they’ve never heard before.

What’s the CSNY 1974 set like?

It’s an amazing, amazing collection of songs. At that point, we were utterly fearless. We did some adventurous and very good stuff.

Will there be a CSNY tour?

I’d like there to be a tour. That’s up to Neil [Young]. You can’t count on that. He might do it.

CSNY is so closely associated with the ’60s. How do you feel about that?

Who remembers the ’60s? I don’t look back hardly at all. I don’t even remember Woodstock. I never talk about the past. I’m not a person who rests on his laurels. I think about today. I think about what I can do now, what I can do tomorrow, what I can do this week.