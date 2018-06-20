Quad Cinema’s upcoming retrospective “The New York Woman” spotlights more than 50 movies centered around independent female protagonists who take the city by storm.

The festival includes titles spanning nearly a century of cinematic history and includes “diverse, female-driven stories of ambition, romance, rebellion and risk” within the five boroughs.

“Portraits of shopgirls, party girls, working girls, funny girls, unmarried women, society dames, mad housewives, and ladies about town trying to make it big or simply get by in a city of glass towers and glass ceilings,” a statement reads.

Kicking off on June 29, the festival has female-fronted films on its lineup through July 19. Tickets for screenings ($16 each) are sold individually and can be purchased through Fandango. Screen times and the full list can be found at quadcinema.com.

‘Working Girl’

Three decades after its 1988 release, we’re still idolizing Melanie Griffith’s Tess, a Staten Island “working girl” who isn’t settled with “secretary” being the peak of her career. The film, which also starred Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver in leading roles, screens July 2 and 3.

‘Auntie Mame’

She’s your Auntie Mame, the “wild, wacky and wonderful” caretaker who plays by her own rule book. The character made famous in 1958 by the late Rosalind Russell screens for one-day only, July 1.

‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

The free-spirited, self-sufficient and admittedly melodramatic Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) left her mark on New York City. So much so, we’re flocking to the jewelry empire’s X location to sit down for a literal breakfast at Tiffany’s. Truman Capote’s iconic novel-turned-movie screens July 4 and July 7.

‘Funny Girl’

Barbra Streisand’s Oscar-winning performance as Fanny — a young actress striving for the Broadway stage — hits the big screen on July 4.

‘Just Another Girl on the IRT’

Chantel (Ariyan A. Johnson) wasn’t about to be “just another girl” from Brooklyn. The city-set film told the fresh story of a black teen living in government housing that took only 17 days to make. Director Leslie Harris will join the July 14 screening.

‘Moonstruck’

Johnny (Danny Aiello) loves Loretta (Cher) who loves Ronny (Nicholas Cage). Following? The Italian/American love story throwback screens July 2 and 6.

‘Rosemary’s Baby’

The classic NYC thriller starring Mia Farrow in the leading role boasted plenty of city scenes (and haunts) screens July 13 and 16.