Can you believe?!

Netflix announced a new season of its revamped “Queer Eye” will debut June 15, just two months after the make-better series was renewed. The streaming service confirmed the return of every member of its new Fab 5: Tan France (fashion), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming).

According to Netflix, the second season will follow the Fab 5 back to Georgia, “forging connections with communities from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own.” Entertainment Weekly also confirmed that, for the first time in the show’s history, the life-changing quintet will assist the series’ first female and first trans male subjects.

Speaking earlier this year of several show’s renewals, Netflix’s VP of Content Bela Bajaria said, “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats . . . They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy — and that’s just ‘Queer Eye.’”

“Queer Eye” originally debuted in 2003 on Bravo — then under the title “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” — where it ran for five seasons with an Emmy win in 2004. Netflix ordered an eight-episode reboot in 2017, which currently holds a near-perfect “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.