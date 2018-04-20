“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” alums Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia are setting out to style the city again in a new series hitting Bravo this fall.

The duo has signed on for a pilot that’ll have them channeling their former roles as “Queer Eye’s” original fashion and interior design gurus. Billed under the working title “Thom and Carson Project,” they’ll take on clients in desperate need of expertise — sound familiar?

“We’re gonna be teaming up to design fab living spaces throughout the tristate area, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut,” style-expert Kressley says. “Some will be big fabulous homes, some will be offices, dream closets, things like that.”

The more than 15-year friendship Kressley shares with Filicia is expected to add a comical tone to the unscripted home design show.

“We also just want to inject a healthy dose of fun into the process and maybe some margaritas as well,” Kressley says.

Also, there’s this: Kressley isn’t even a design guy.

“I think I have really good taste, but I don’t really have the design experience that Thom does regarding interior, so I’m excited to learn along with the viewer how to get those high-style looks for your home,” he explains.

The show starts filming next week and will hit TV screens this fall, according to Kressley. A premiere date hasn’t yet been announced.

Kressley and Filicia wandered the city offering up fashion and design advice to New Yorkers for four years, until “Queer Eye” was canceled in 2007. The popular show was brought back by Netflix earlier this year, with a whole new cast.

Since saying goodbye to his gig as a Fab Five member, Kressley has stayed busy as a judge on the past six seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (including “All-Star” editions). Filicia has been styling the homes of New York-based celebrities including Tina Fey and Jennifer Lopez through his Lexington Avenue firm Thom Filicia Inc.