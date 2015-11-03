Quentin Tarantino says he won’t apologize for police brutality remarks

Quentin Tarantino refused to apologize for his criticism of police officers Tuesday and denied that he ever equated them to murderers.

The “Pulp Fiction” director spoke to the Los Angeles Times to address the growing calls from police unions to boycott his movies following comments he made during a protest in Washington Square Park on Oct 24.

“Frankly, it feels lousy to have a bunch of police mouthpieces call me a cop hater,” Tarantino told the paper. “I’m not a cop hater. That is a misrepresentation. That is slanderous. That is not how I feel.”

At the Washington Square Park rally, the 52-year-old, said: “If you believe there’s murder going on, then you need to rise up and stand up against it … I’m here to say I’m on the side of the murdered.”

NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton criticized Tarantino for making his remarks not long after the death of Det. Randolph Holder.

“Shame on him,” the commissioner said during a radio interview.

Tarantino told the Times Tuesday that he wouldn’t take back his statements.

“What I said was the truth. I’m used to people misrepresenting me; I’m used to being misunderstood.”