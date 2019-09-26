Rachel Brosnahan, the star of the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will headline a one-night-only reading of the late Harry Kondoleon’s “Play Yourself” at New York Theatre Workshop on Oct. 7. Before becoming Mrs. Maisel, Brosnahan played Desdemona in a production of “Othello” at NYTW in 2016 opposite Daniel Craig. NYTW launched its new season earlier this week with the opening night of Mfoniso Udofia’s “runboyrun” and “In Old Age.”

‘Saturday Night Fever’ cast to reunite for Times Square flash mob event

Former cast members of the Broadway musical adaptation of the 1977 John Travolta film “Saturday Night Fever” (including Paige Price, Orfeh, Bryan Batt and Andy Karl) will celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary with a flash mob in Times Square on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. The performers will recreate part of the show’s “Mega Mix” finale with the original choreography.

Charles Busch to lead benefit reading of ‘Allergist’s Wife’

Playwright and performer Charles Busch, who penned the 1999 hit comedy “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” will take on the play’s title role (originally played by Linda Lavin) in a one-night-only reading to benefit the Actors Fund on Nov. 18 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway. Lavin will still take part in the event, along with original cast members, Michele Lee and Tony Roberts.

Leonard Soloway to be celebrated in new documentary

The life and work of 90-year-old Broadway producer and general manager Leonard Soloway, whose credits range from the original 1961 Broadway production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” to the 2011 nun drama “High,” will be celebrated in the documentary “Leonard Soloway’s Broadway,” which will play a limited run at the Landmark in early November, before it’s released on digital and on demand outlets. The documentary includes interviews with John Slattery, Tovah Feldshuh and Olympia Dukakis.

Spotted …

Geena Davis at “Beetlejuice” … Matthew Broderick at “The Height of the Storm” … Maggie Gyllenhaal and Misty Copeland at “Porgy and Bess.”