Rangers’ Sean Avery joining ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ report says

NINA RUGGIERO
February 27, 2014
Former Ranger to trade skates for dancing shoes.

Sean Avery’s making moves… dance moves, that is.

The former New York Rangers left wing will join the next cast of “Dancing With the Stars,” the New York Post reports.

Avery, a man of many interests off the ice, has reportedly been spotted prepping for the show with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson. 

Dancing is just another endeavor to add to his diverse resume. In addition to 12 years playing professional hockey, Avery has modeled, worked as chief strategic officer for now defunct Manhattan advertising firm Lipman, and opened restaurant Tiny’s in Tribeca.

