The Red Hot Chili Peppers will rock out at this year’s Stand Up for Heroes benefit at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, with Jon Stewart, John Oliver, John Mulaney and others set to supply the laughs on Nov. 7.

The fundraiser for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which supports injured veterans and their families, will also feature late-night hosts Conan O’Brien and Trevor Noah.

Tickets are $71 to $5,000 and on sale now through Ticketmaster.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers bring so much energy to the stage and are one of my favorite bands,” ABC News’ Bob Woodruff, the foundation’s co-founder, said in a statement. “We’re humbled that they’re joining us at Stand Up for Heroes to honor those who’ve served. The Chili Peppers, along with the comedians, will make this night incredibly impactful — not only for those veterans sitting in the front rows, but for many more across the country, who will be empowered by the awareness and funds raised during the event.”

The 11th annual benefit kicks off the New York Comedy Festival, which runs from Nov. 7 to 12.