Richard Gere: ‘No one noticed me’ when I went undercover as homeless man

No one recognized Richard Gere when he “went undercover” as a homeless man in New York City, the actor said.

The Golden Globe winner shared his experience Thursday on Facebook, writing that no one noticed him when he was dressed as a homeless man while shooting his 2014 film, “Time Out of Mind.”

“I felt what it was like to be a homeless man,” he said. “People would just past by me and look at me in disgrace. Only one lady was kind enough to give me some food. It was an experience I’ll never forget. So many times we forget how blessed we are. We should not take that for granted. And if we can help someone in need, we should.”

Gere said that he later gave food and $100 to each homeless person that he encountered.

“They cried and were so grateful,” the actor said. “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”